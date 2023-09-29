Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MAN allegedly followed his neighbour and stabbed him in the left side of the chest during a dispute at a 21st birthday party in Nkulumane.

The incident occurred on 30 September after 2am.

In a statement, Bulawayo police spokeperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Sydney Dube, the victim, later collapsed and died.

"Police are seeking information that may lead to the arrest of Butho Sitsha a male adult of Nkulumane, Bulawayo who murdered his neighbor Sydney Dube a male aged 27 of Nkulumane Bulawayo.

"On 30 September 2023 at around 1500 hours, the now deceased attended a neighbour's 21st birthday party. At around 2200 hours, the deceased, the accused person and the accused person's elder brother Ntando Sitsha a male adult aged 43 and two other friends left the party and sat outside the yard and continued drinking beer.

"A misunderstanding arose after the accused person alleged that the deceased had no respect for his brother. The accused person wanted to assault the now deceased but they restrained him. At around 0200 hours, the now deceased went to his place of residence and the accused person followed him.

"He stabbed him on the left side of the chest and ran away. The now deceased ran into his house shouting that he had been stabbed by the accused person. Upon entering the house, Sydney Dube sat on top of the kitchen table and called his mother Agnes Dube a female adult aged 67 telling her that he had been stabbed. He then fell onto the floor and collapsed. An ambulance was called and the crew pronounced him dead upon arrival," said Insp Ncube.

Insp Ncube warned members of the public against acting independently outside the scope of the law.

"Members of the public are urged not to take law into their own hands as they end up resorting to violence leading to unnecessary loss of lives," said Insp Ncube.


Source - The Chronicle

