4 arrested over accident scene theft

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FOUR individuals from the village have been brought to court on charges of stealing fruit from a truck that had overturned near Nyamakate along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.The accused, namely Muchaneta Shoko (34), Malvern Kachingamire (27), Rita Marigachando (22), and Ellen Ndlovu (44), were not required to enter a plea when they appeared before Magistrate Tapiwa Banda. They were granted bail without cost and have been remanded until October 12, 2023.According to the prosecution, the complainant in this case is Mwanje Emmie, a Zambian truck driver. On September 21, 2023, Emmie was driving a haulage truck loaded with oranges, apples, and naartjies along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.He lost control of the truck around the 265km mark along the highway, resulting in it overturning. Local villagers swiftly gathered at the scene with the intent to pilfer the cargo. Police from Makuti arrived at the scene and successfully dispersed the crowd.However, at approximately 18:45 on the same day, as the cargo was being transferred to another truck, villagers began pelting stones at the police officers guarding the truck. Two police officers were struck by these stones and subsequently fled from the scene. The accused took advantage of the chaos and proceeded to steal the fruit.Subsequently, the police launched an investigation into the accused individuals and managed to recover some of the stolen fruit from them.The prosecution in the case is being led by Careen Musiiwa.