Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Harare is currently grappling with a cholera outbreak, with health authorities confirming five cases.Cholera, a waterborne disease transmitted through contaminated drinking water or food, causing severe diarrhoea and vomiting, has become endemic in the country.In an official statement, the Harare City Council disclosed that three of the cases were linked to Buhera, which experienced a cholera outbreak last week, while two other cases were contracted from local sources.The council advised residents in affected areas such as Hopely Zone 5, Stoneridge, Southlands, Granary, and Adbernie Mbare, as well as the greater Harare region, to take necessary precautions to prevent cholera transmission.Deputy mayor Kudzai Kadzombe assured that the council is implementing measures to contain the outbreak. They are increasing water production, and Beatrice Infectious Hospital is prepared to handle cases. Council employees are on standby for any potential cases.Itai Rusike, the executive director of the Community Working Group on Health, expressed concern over recurrent cholera outbreaks in Zimbabwe. He stressed the need to strengthen primary healthcare principles and public health laws that empower communities to play a vital role in public health, provided they have the necessary support.Enock Dongo, the president of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association, urged locals to exercise caution to prevent the disease from spreading. He emphasized the importance of practicing good hygiene, including regular handwashing and consuming clean water.In a bid to curb the spread of cholera in Zaka, Masvingo, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has implemented various measures, including banning church camp meetings, open markets, and communal beer gatherings.It's worth noting that the 2008 cholera outbreak, which originated in Harare and subsequently affected neighboring countries, was the deadliest, claiming over 4,000 lives and impacting more than 100,000 individuals.