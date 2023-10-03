Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

News / Local

by Staff reporter

From his homeland to Nigeria, the multilingual praise and worship singer, Everton Mlalazi, is now reaping the rewards of his artistic investments.As he continues to garner attention across the continent for his musical efforts and accomplishments, Mlalazi achieved a significant milestone on Monday night by winning the Africa Male Gospel Artiste of the Year award at Nigeria's Clima Africa Awards 2023, held at Lagos Television, Agidinmbi, Ikeja, Lagos.Mlalazi had received a double nomination at the awards ceremony, being nominated for both Africa Male Gospel Artiste of the Year and Africa Best Male Gospel Artiste of the Year, alongside some of the continent's most renowned gospel musicians. His victory was made possible through the enthusiastic support of his fans, who overwhelmingly voted for him.A devoted member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Mlalazi expressed his gratitude for the prestigious international award, seeing it not just as a personal achievement but also as recognition for his home country, Zimbabwe. He acknowledged the dedicated teamwork led by his manager and wife and expressed his appreciation for The Vine and Worship Therapy, his team who have been an integral part of his journey.Mlalazi emphasized that the award was a testament to the support he received from Zimbabweans and fans from other nations. Their encouragement motivates him to continue his musical endeavors.Known for his hit song "Ndokutewera Muponesi," Mlalazi believes that music transcends boundaries and serves as a universal language. He emphasized the importance of Zimbabwean gospel music being played internationally, in both Ndebele and Shona languages.He shared his belief in spreading the gospel through music, referencing Matthew 28:18, which calls for discipleship in all nations. Mlalazi affirmed his commitment to this mission.Reflecting on his experience at the awards ceremony, Mlalazi praised the unity of Nigerian gospel musicians and suggested that Zimbabwe should establish gospel awards that recognize and encourage excellence among gospel artists. He believed that corporate support would be instrumental in achieving this goal.In addition to celebrating a decade of collaboration with The Vine choir with an upcoming album, Mlalazi anticipated an exciting year in 2024, with the release of his third album. His mission of evangelism through music remains steadfast, and he called for increased corporate support to empower musicians further.