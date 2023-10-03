Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders will aim to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination at the hands of Caps United on Sunday as they host Sheasham in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium this afternoon.

Bosso is determined to keep their title hopes alive after a recent slump in form. The once dominant Bulawayo giants are now a mere shadow of their former selves. They had an impressive 19-match unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, which was brought to an end by a 2-0 loss to FC Platinum in August at Mandava Stadium. This defeat was followed by another 2-0 setback against Chicken Inn at BF.

To make matters worse, Highlanders' match against Dynamos was abandoned in the 37th minute due to crowd trouble, with Dynamos leading 2-0. Typically, precedent suggests that Dynamos might be awarded the three points from that match.

Highlanders did manage to salvage some pride by defeating lowly Yadah at BF but suffered a loss to Hwange in their last league match before their Chibuku Cup exit on Sunday.

During their 19-match unbeaten streak, Highlanders conceded just four goals, but in their last five matches, they have let in seven. They scored 18 goals during their strong run, spending much of the first half of the season at the top of the league table. However, in their last five matches, they have only managed to score two goals, which has seriously impacted their title campaign.

Most of Highlanders' goals have come from set pieces, with defenders Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, and midfielder Melikhaya Ncube being the top scorers due to a lackluster performance from the strike force consisting of Lynoth Chikuhwa, Stanley Ngala, and Washington Navaya.

Highlanders have also been plagued by injuries to key players such as Godfrey Makaruse, Devine Mhindirira, Darlington Mukuli, Ngala, Chigonero, Ariel Sibanda, and Marvelous Chigumira.

Despite their recent struggles, the Baltemar Brito-coached Highlanders remain in second place on the league table ahead of their clash with Sheasham.

Highlanders cannot afford to drop more points, especially with Ngezi Platinum Stars currently in excellent form, securing victory after victory.

Sheasham is determined to climb out of the relegation zone after an inconsistent season under coach Lizwe Sweswe, who took over from John Nyikadzino. Sweswe has overseen four wins in 10 matches, with two draws and four defeats, placing the Gweru-based Construction Boys in 14th place on the league standings with 26 points, just one point above the relegation cutoff.

Source - newsday

