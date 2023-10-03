Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A student from Mzilikazi High School is facing an attempted murder charge following an incident in which they stabbed a fellow student with a pair of scissors.The Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the incident, stating that a Form Two student (aged 15) had hit another Form Two student (aged 16) with a brick on the head before stabbing him in the chest with a pair of scissors during an argument. The dispute allegedly began when the suspect accused the victim of taking a broom without permission.Inspector Ncube added that investigations into the case are still ongoing and urged parents and guardians to monitor their children's possessions that they bring to school to prevent such incidents.Earlier this year, a confrontation between students from Founders High School and Hamilton in Bulawayo turned tragic when one of the students passed away due to injuries sustained during the altercation.