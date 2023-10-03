Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Energy and Power Development has presented a staggering $12 billion proposal to comprehensively upgrade the country's infrastructure to meet international standards.

The majority of Zimbabwe's infrastructure is outdated, dating back to the period before the country gained independence in 1980. Even the powerlines from Kariba Power Station are over 60 years old. Zimbabwe's ability to secure fresh capital from international lenders has been hampered by its mounting public debt, which currently stands at $20 billion.

Speaking during the ongoing four-day Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (Zedcon), Energy and Power Development permanent secretary Gloria Magombo revealed the need for substantial investment in the sector. She noted the challenges in accessing global green funds and highlighted that despite the estimated $100 billion available annually for such projects, the funds aren't flowing to African nations.

Magombo emphasized the importance of reevaluating global infrastructure financing and the difficulties faced by African nations, particularly Zimbabwe, in securing financing due to various challenges, including gate clearance and other logistical issues.

In light of these challenges, Magombo stressed that the sector requires an additional $8 to $12 billion in infrastructure development to support the country's ongoing economic growth.

She also called upon the private sector to contribute to long-term infrastructure development projects, emphasizing that infrastructure investments are long-term endeavors that demand long-term financing solutions.

Source - newsday

Must Read

BCC intensifies water disconnections

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

4 arrested over accident scene theft

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Men are not angels, Mr President

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Vapostori4ED give to needy

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Harare lawyer accused of fraud

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa's govt looking for ways to punish Chamisa's MPs

14 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Dear SADC - CCC now invents false excerpts from the Mumba SADC Preliminary report

14 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zimbabwe to take centre stage as 'world's next lithium valley'

15 hrs ago | 355 Views

Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

16 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Nakamba tops English Premier League tackle charts

16 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mnangagwa says parliament to dump old laws in opening address

18 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zanu-PF dispels any hope for Transitional government

18 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa opens 10th Parliament boycotted by CCC

19 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa addresses first session of 10th Parliament

19 hrs ago | 133 Views

Man goes on the run after killing his uncle

19 hrs ago | 428 Views

More painful petrol, diesel hikes in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwean tech expert named in world's top 100 most influential people in AI

19 hrs ago | 327 Views

Chamisa's CCC boycotts Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

CCC boycott of opening of Parliament risks boomeranging as only a news headline stunt with no reform headway

20 hrs ago | 456 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa officially opening parliament

21 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Invitation for investors to invest in Somaliland

23 hrs ago | 283 Views

America lags behind Zimbabwe in passport processing system

23 hrs ago | 803 Views

Caledonia Mining Corporation declares 14 cents dividend

24 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chamisa to boycott Mnangagwa parliamentary address

03 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 2098 Views

Ibbo Mandaza describes Zanu-PF's alleged election rigging machinery as smart

03 Oct 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1944 Views

CCC plots to boycott Mnangagwa's Sona

03 Oct 2023 at 06:31hrs | 502 Views

Polad noble, dialogue with Chamisa, better

03 Oct 2023 at 06:30hrs | 841 Views

Ex-Zinara CEO trial fails to kick off

03 Oct 2023 at 06:30hrs | 264 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF face off

03 Oct 2023 at 06:27hrs | 1183 Views

Amnesty International refers Zimbabwe's rights abuses to AU

03 Oct 2023 at 06:26hrs | 537 Views

Australian cricketer wants to play for Zimbabwe

03 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days