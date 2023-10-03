Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Several MDC supporters in Nkayi have reportedly fled their homes due to alleged harassment by Zanu-PF activists and State security agents. The situation arose after Chief Ndlovu, the MDC's candidate for the Nkayi North parliamentary seat in the August elections, filed a court application challenging the victory of Sithembiso Nyoni.

Chief Ndlovu's challenge is based on claims of intimidation of his supporters. Sources indicate that after he filed the court application, suspected Zanu-PF members and State security agents initiated a campaign targeting Ndlovu's election agents, resulting in them fleeing their residences.

According to one source, "Seven MDC members escaped to a safe house in Kwekwe overnight." Chief Ndlovu confirmed the alleged witch-hunt, stating, "We have made a police report. Prior to the elections, Zanu-PF agents were tearing down our posters and banners and intimidating our supporters as well."

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda stated that he had not received any reports about the matter. Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairperson, Richard Moyo, was unavailable for comment.

Human rights activist Effie Ncube expressed concern over the incident and suggested that it indicated Zanu-PF's apprehension. Ncube also highlighted that independent observers had questioned the fairness of the elections.

In his court application, Chief Ndlovu, represented by Lovemore Madhuku, argued that the election was neither free nor fair. He claimed that over 1,500 voters were assisted in casting their ballots, a number he deemed "wholly unrealistic," and cited violations of the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Source - southern eye

