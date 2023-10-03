Chamisa's legislators in trouble

News / Local

For their boycott of the official opening of the 10th Parliament by President Mnangagwa in Mount Hampden, CCC legislators will face consequences. Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, invoked Parliament's Standing Orders to address the errant parliamentarians.The repercussions include the forfeiture of travel allowances and deductions from their salaries for accommodation costs. Mudenda emphasized that CCC legislators violated Parliament's Standing Orders for both the National Assembly and Senate.Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, commented on the matter, stating that CCC legislators had no legitimate reasons for boycotting Parliament. He also mentioned that if they continue to boycott, they may cease to be Honourable Members of Parliament.In his speech during the official opening, President Mnangagwa urged legislators to expedite Bills. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere highlighted legislative reforms and achievements made by the Second Republic.Botswana Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mrs. Sarah Sithabile Molosiwa, expressed excitement about President Mnangagwa's announcement that the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act would be amended to include Botswana among the countries with transit camps during Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.Zanu-PF spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa, stated that the focus of the Second Republic is to deliver prosperity, addressing the CCC's boycott by emphasizing that Zimbabweans want food on the table, jobs, and essential services.