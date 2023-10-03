Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially commenced the First Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe on Tuesday. In his address, he urged legislators to prioritize the completion of several outstanding bills, including the controversial Private Voluntary Organization (PVO) Bill.Civil society groups have criticized the PVO Bill, arguing that it curtails freedom of expression and association while granting excessive control to the government over these organizations. The bill permits state interference in the governance and activities of civil society organizations, with penalties for violations ranging from heavy fines to imprisonment.President Mnangagwa called upon legislators to expedite the finalization of legislative matters carried over from the 9th Parliament, including the Mines and Minerals Bill, Medical Services Amendment Bill, Insurance Bill, and the PVO Bill. Notably, the PVO Bill was referred back to Parliament during the 9th Parliament for reconsideration, now without the two-thirds majority held by Zanu-PF.The President also highlighted the need to repeal outdated laws such as the Frederick Clayton Trust Act, The Service of Documents Act, the Circles Estates Leasing Act, and The War Marriages Validation Act through the Repeals of Laws General Amendment Bill.The legislative agenda for the first session includes bills like The Persons with Disability Bill and the Administration of Estates Amendment Bill. Additionally, the Legal Practitioners Amendment Bill 2023 aims to streamline the registration process for foreign legal practitioners.Other legislative priorities encompass the Inheritance and Succession Laws General Amendment Bill 2023, aimed at aligning inheritance and succession laws with the constitution and international best practices.President Mnangagwa emphasized the need for reviewing the Water Act, the Zimbabwe National Authority Water Act, and the Plant Breeders Act. The Climate Change Bill, aimed at regulating greenhouse gas emissions and promoting low-carbon development technologies, is also a significant focus.The President highlighted amendments to the Parks and Wildlife Act, including the establishment of a Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Fund to provide monetary benefits to victims of human-wildlife conflict.Mnangagwa urged Parliament to accelerate the consideration of various bills, including the Competition Amendment Bill, Economic Empowerment Bill, Standards Bill, Sugar Production Amendment Bill, and Technical Regulations Bill. Ratification will also be required for the SADC Protocol on Industry and the Inter-African Coffee Agreement.The President noted the importance of the Electronic Commerce Bill in promoting fair, accessible, responsible, and sustainable online transactions. He urged the conclusion of the Postal and Telecommunications Amendment Bill.In terms of housing provision, Parliament is expected to consider the alignment of the Housing Standards Control Act and the Housing Building Act.Additionally, Mnangagwa instructed the Public Service minister to present bills, including the National Productivity Institute Bill, Pensions and Amendment Bill, Occupational Safety and Amendment Bill, and the Human Resources Practitioners Bill for parliamentary consideration.Efforts are underway to develop the National Youth Bill, aimed at mainstreaming youth in socio-political and economic spaces and sustaining vocational training centers as hubs. The National Heroes Act will be amended to redefine categories of heroes, and the War Victims Compensation Act will include recommendations from the Chidyausiku Commission of Inquiry Report.