Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has strongly criticized opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators for boycotting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Ziyambi, who leads Zanu-PF's business in Parliament, has stated that there is legislation in place that could lead to the removal of opposition lawmakers from their positions.

Minister Ziyambi warned that any further boycotts by CCC members would result in swift punishment, potentially including their exclusion from parliamentary committees. He also noted that CCC had attended the swearing-in ceremony, indicating acceptance of the election process.

The Justice Minister stated, "We are not aware why they didn't turn up today. But the speaker has pronounced very clearly that they are not going to receive any coupons if they stayed in hotels, and that money will be deducted from them."

When asked if CCC MPs would be allowed in parliamentary committees if they apologized and participated, Ziyambi responded, "If they come and apologize, yes. But if they are not there, we can't have people in committees that are not there because the business of the government has to start."

The CCC, which disputes the election results, has been calling for fresh polls since President Mnangagwa won the August election with 52.6% of the vote, while CCC leader Nelson Chamisa garnered 44%.

Source - newzimbabwe

