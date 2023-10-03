BCC intensifies water disconnections

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council will this month intensify its water disconnection drive as it tries to recover over $200 billion which it is owed in property taxes and service fees by consumers as at the end of August.In a statement, the city's mayor Councillor David Coltart said the city's indebtedness is a major cause of concern as it makes it difficult for the council to deliver efficient and timely services to the residents."I call upon the residents of Bulawayo, Industrial and commercial Institutions and Government Organisations to partner us by timeously paying their bills. Timeous payment of bills will assist the City acquire adequate financial resources to provide the key services such as water, refuse removal and enable us to renew the dilapidated infrastructure."I call upon each and every one of you to join us in moving Bulawayo forward. Payments and payment plans can be made at City's Revenue Offices. The City will from October 2023 intensify debt collection through service restrictions and other measures to all residential and commercial properties whose accounts are in arrears," reads the statement.Clr Coltart revealed that the city is owed a total of $217 billion of which domestic debotors owe, $128,5 billion, industrial and commercial debtors; $69.6 billion while government owes $18.9 billion.