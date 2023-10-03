CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

News / Local

Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, has issued an order to parliament to withhold allowances and deduct associated expenses from members of the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) who boycotted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's opening address in parliament on Tuesday.In August of this year, opposition lawmakers elected under the CCC banner chose to disregard Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address, which also marked the commencement of the tenth session of the country's parliament. Despite having traveled to Harare from various regions of the country, CCC MPs opted to remain in their hotels as a protest against what they perceived as "Mnangagwa's illegitimacy."The CCC contends that Zanu-PF leader Mnangagwa manipulated the August 23 election to remain in power, allegedly at the expense of their leader, Nelson Chamisa.However, on Tuesday, Mudenda, a Zanu-PF member, took decisive action by imposing sanctions on opposition lawmakers. He cited violations of the parliamentary Standing Orders, which are the internal governing statutes of the parliament.Mudenda stated, "It is evident that there have been violations of these Standing Orders. CCC members were summoned to Harare after an invitation by His Excellency, the President, and were provided with support for their travel and accommodation. Therefore, in my capacity as Speaker, I direct the Clerk of Parliament to withhold travel allowances for CCC members returning home. Additionally, their hotel expenses, covered by taxpayers, will be deducted from their salaries. I also urge the Leader of Government Business to explore whether further sanctions can be applied under the Political Parties Finance Act."These sanctions arguably represent the first punitive measures taken by the Zanu-PF-dominated legislature in response to the opposition's use of boycotts as a form of protest against alleged electoral fraud by President Mnangagwa.In the past, members of the former MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) would disrupt parliamentary proceedings by singing loudly while President Mnangagwa delivered his addresses.Notably, in the previous parliament, there was a dramatic incident where police entered the parliamentary chamber to physically remove opposition lawmakers, an event that was broadcast live on state television.