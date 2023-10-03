Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, has issued an order to parliament to withhold allowances and deduct associated expenses from members of the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) who boycotted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's opening address in parliament on Tuesday.

In August of this year, opposition lawmakers elected under the CCC banner chose to disregard Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address, which also marked the commencement of the tenth session of the country's parliament. Despite having traveled to Harare from various regions of the country, CCC MPs opted to remain in their hotels as a protest against what they perceived as "Mnangagwa's illegitimacy."

The CCC contends that Zanu-PF leader Mnangagwa manipulated the August 23 election to remain in power, allegedly at the expense of their leader, Nelson Chamisa.

However, on Tuesday, Mudenda, a Zanu-PF member, took decisive action by imposing sanctions on opposition lawmakers. He cited violations of the parliamentary Standing Orders, which are the internal governing statutes of the parliament.

Mudenda stated, "It is evident that there have been violations of these Standing Orders. CCC members were summoned to Harare after an invitation by His Excellency, the President, and were provided with support for their travel and accommodation. Therefore, in my capacity as Speaker, I direct the Clerk of Parliament to withhold travel allowances for CCC members returning home. Additionally, their hotel expenses, covered by taxpayers, will be deducted from their salaries. I also urge the Leader of Government Business to explore whether further sanctions can be applied under the Political Parties Finance Act."

These sanctions arguably represent the first punitive measures taken by the Zanu-PF-dominated legislature in response to the opposition's use of boycotts as a form of protest against alleged electoral fraud by President Mnangagwa.

In the past, members of the former MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) would disrupt parliamentary proceedings by singing loudly while President Mnangagwa delivered his addresses.

Notably, in the previous parliament, there was a dramatic incident where police entered the parliamentary chamber to physically remove opposition lawmakers, an event that was broadcast live on state television.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

33 mins ago | 85 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

4 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

7 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

7 hrs ago | 544 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

7 hrs ago | 939 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

8 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

8 hrs ago | 829 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

8 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

8 hrs ago | 299 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

4 arrested over accident scene theft

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Men are not angels, Mr President

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Vapostori4ED give to needy

8 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare lawyer accused of fraud

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

17 hrs ago | 390 Views

Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

18 hrs ago | 528 Views

Mnangagwa's govt looking for ways to punish Chamisa's MPs

18 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Dear SADC - CCC now invents false excerpts from the Mumba SADC Preliminary report

19 hrs ago | 970 Views

Zimbabwe to take centre stage as 'world's next lithium valley'

20 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

20 hrs ago | 905 Views

Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

21 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Nakamba tops English Premier League tackle charts

21 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa says parliament to dump old laws in opening address

22 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zanu-PF dispels any hope for Transitional government

23 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa opens 10th Parliament boycotted by CCC

23 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mnangagwa addresses first session of 10th Parliament

23 hrs ago | 134 Views

Man goes on the run after killing his uncle

23 hrs ago | 448 Views

More painful petrol, diesel hikes in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwean tech expert named in world's top 100 most influential people in AI

24 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chamisa's CCC boycotts Mnangagwa

03 Oct 2023 at 13:53hrs | 522 Views

CCC boycott of opening of Parliament risks boomeranging as only a news headline stunt with no reform headway

03 Oct 2023 at 13:39hrs | 470 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa officially opening parliament

03 Oct 2023 at 12:01hrs | 1774 Views

Invitation for investors to invest in Somaliland

03 Oct 2023 at 09:53hrs | 297 Views

America lags behind Zimbabwe in passport processing system

03 Oct 2023 at 09:50hrs | 845 Views

Caledonia Mining Corporation declares 14 cents dividend

03 Oct 2023 at 09:17hrs | 130 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days