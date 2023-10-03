Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Gift Mugano, a government critic, has been swiftly removed from his position on the ZimTrade board.James Manzou, the secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, did not provide a specific reason for the economist's removal.Manzou conveyed the decision in a letter dated October 4, addressed to Mugano, stating, "I want to inform you that your membership on the ZimTrade Board, in accordance with Article 10 of the ZimTrade Constitution and Section 16 of the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31], has been terminated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava. This termination takes immediate effect."ZimTrade serves as Zimbabwe's primary organization for trade development and promotion.