Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Tensions are mounting among former Zipra liberation war collaborators who underwent vetting in 2021 to determine their eligibility for monthly payouts promised to them.

These unarmed combatants, who provided vital logistical support and assistance to the armed liberation fighters during the struggle against former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith's regime, have not received any monthly payments since the vetting process concluded. This stands in stark contrast to their fellow comrades who have been receiving their stipends.

In separate interviews, non-combatant cadres expressed their growing frustration with the government's unfulfilled commitments. One anonymous dissatisfied non-combatant commented, "The situation is deeply concerning because we are now uncertain about what to do. The government made empty promises to secure our votes during the elections, and now that the election period has passed, they have gone silent. They are not keeping us informed, and this is highly disappointing."

Petros Sibanda, the secretary-general of the Zipra Veterans Association, confirmed that a significant number of non-combatant cadres had not yet received their payments. He stated, "The government has failed to fulfill the pledges it made. We had hoped that after the elections, there would be progress, but there has been no sign of it. People are still awaiting their rightful payments."

Sibanda added, "It's not only non-combatants who haven't received their entitlements; we also have numerous war collaborators and detainees who are still waiting for their dues."

Attempts to obtain a comment from the Ministry of War Veterans were unsuccessful.

It's worth noting that in 1997, war veterans were granted lump sum payments of ZWL$50,000 each after protesting against the absence of pension support, despite having previously received another lump sum shortly after the country's independence in 1980.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

52 mins ago | 45 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

4 hrs ago | 1062 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

4 hrs ago | 447 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

8 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

10 hrs ago | 151 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

12 hrs ago | 3162 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

12 hrs ago | 787 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 761 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

15 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

15 hrs ago | 452 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

15 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

15 hrs ago | 415 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

15 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

15 hrs ago | 322 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

15 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

15 hrs ago | 982 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

15 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

15 hrs ago | 147 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

15 hrs ago | 345 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

15 hrs ago | 105 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

15 hrs ago | 206 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

15 hrs ago | 112 Views

4 arrested over accident scene theft

15 hrs ago | 414 Views

Men are not angels, Mr President

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Vapostori4ED give to needy

15 hrs ago | 83 Views

Harare lawyer accused of fraud

15 hrs ago | 278 Views

CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

03 Oct 2023 at 20:43hrs | 419 Views

Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

03 Oct 2023 at 19:44hrs | 544 Views

Mnangagwa's govt looking for ways to punish Chamisa's MPs

03 Oct 2023 at 19:41hrs | 1694 Views

Dear SADC - CCC now invents false excerpts from the Mumba SADC Preliminary report

03 Oct 2023 at 18:58hrs | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe to take centre stage as 'world's next lithium valley'

03 Oct 2023 at 18:21hrs | 405 Views

Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

03 Oct 2023 at 18:01hrs | 939 Views

Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

03 Oct 2023 at 17:05hrs | 1353 Views

Nakamba tops English Premier League tackle charts

03 Oct 2023 at 17:02hrs | 483 Views

Mnangagwa says parliament to dump old laws in opening address

03 Oct 2023 at 15:29hrs | 579 Views

Zanu-PF dispels any hope for Transitional government

03 Oct 2023 at 15:24hrs | 706 Views

Mnangagwa opens 10th Parliament boycotted by CCC

03 Oct 2023 at 14:35hrs | 572 Views

Mnangagwa addresses first session of 10th Parliament

03 Oct 2023 at 14:30hrs | 136 Views

Man goes on the run after killing his uncle

03 Oct 2023 at 14:27hrs | 461 Views

More painful petrol, diesel hikes in South Africa

03 Oct 2023 at 14:27hrs | 334 Views

Zimbabwean tech expert named in world's top 100 most influential people in AI

03 Oct 2023 at 13:56hrs | 361 Views

Chamisa's CCC boycotts Mnangagwa

03 Oct 2023 at 13:53hrs | 541 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days