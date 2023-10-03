Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE City of Bulawayo is on the hunt for a patient who has gone missing after being diagnosed with Cholera at a time when five positive cases have been confirmed in Harare.

The positive cholera case in the city and the disappearance of the patient was confirmed on Monday by the Director of Health Services Dr Edwin Sibanda-Mzingwane and on Wednesday, council spokesperson Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said there were still seized with the tracing of the patient with the case being the only one recorded in the city to date.

"The tracing of the patient is currently underway. So far, that is the only case received," said Mrs Mpofu.

Mrs Mpofu said residents were being reminded of the importance of washing hands with soap and running water, keeping utensils clean and stored in clean places, boiling of water as a precaution, thoroughly heating food before consumption and keeping water in clean and covered containers.

"There must also practice hygienic dispensing of water from the storage containers, keep the environment clean and desist from open defecation and littering, desist from using unsafe water alternative water sources and seek medical attention early, in the event of any illness," she said.

The City of Harare released a statement yesterday informing residents that it has recorded five cholera cases in Hopely Zone 5, Stoneridge, Southlands, Granary, and Adbernie Mbare. The statement read that three of the cases had visited Buhera where there is a cholera outbreak while some may have contracted it from local sources.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

59 mins ago | 25 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

6 hrs ago | 305 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

7 hrs ago | 1499 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

7 hrs ago | 710 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

11 hrs ago | 317 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

11 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

13 hrs ago | 173 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

15 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

15 hrs ago | 826 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 789 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

18 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

18 hrs ago | 456 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

18 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

18 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

18 hrs ago | 425 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

18 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

18 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

18 hrs ago | 1021 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

18 hrs ago | 153 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

18 hrs ago | 351 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

18 hrs ago | 111 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

18 hrs ago | 224 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

18 hrs ago | 115 Views

4 arrested over accident scene theft

18 hrs ago | 423 Views

Men are not angels, Mr President

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Vapostori4ED give to needy

18 hrs ago | 83 Views

Harare lawyer accused of fraud

18 hrs ago | 282 Views

CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

18 hrs ago | 247 Views

CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

18 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

03 Oct 2023 at 20:43hrs | 431 Views

Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

03 Oct 2023 at 19:44hrs | 547 Views

Mnangagwa's govt looking for ways to punish Chamisa's MPs

03 Oct 2023 at 19:41hrs | 1696 Views

Dear SADC - CCC now invents false excerpts from the Mumba SADC Preliminary report

03 Oct 2023 at 18:58hrs | 1076 Views

Zimbabwe to take centre stage as 'world's next lithium valley'

03 Oct 2023 at 18:21hrs | 405 Views

Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

03 Oct 2023 at 18:01hrs | 943 Views

Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

03 Oct 2023 at 17:05hrs | 1358 Views

Nakamba tops English Premier League tackle charts

03 Oct 2023 at 17:02hrs | 483 Views

Mnangagwa says parliament to dump old laws in opening address

03 Oct 2023 at 15:29hrs | 580 Views

Zanu-PF dispels any hope for Transitional government

03 Oct 2023 at 15:24hrs | 706 Views

Mnangagwa opens 10th Parliament boycotted by CCC

03 Oct 2023 at 14:35hrs | 572 Views

Mnangagwa addresses first session of 10th Parliament

03 Oct 2023 at 14:30hrs | 137 Views

Man goes on the run after killing his uncle

03 Oct 2023 at 14:27hrs | 463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days