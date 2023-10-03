Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga's family has donated towards the reconstruction of a gazebo and drilled a borehole at SOS Children's Village in Bulawayo at a cost of nearly US$13 000 as it aims to address some of the challenges affecting the community.

The gazebo was destroyed in a fire in 2017 and the institution has been struggling to rebuild it until the intervention of the Vice President's family through Dr Chiwenga's wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga.

Col Baloyi-Chiwenga visited the school yesterday where she commissioned the reconstructed gazebo and the new borehole, which is expected to improve water provision. She also commissioned a new  computer laboratory, which the school funded.

Col Baloyi-Chiwenga said coming to the aid of the school is part of her family's effort to complement President Mnangagwa's vision of delivering a competitive education sector.

"The human mind is our fundamental resource and the President of  the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Head of Government, the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, His Excellency Dr E.D Mnangagwa makes continuous efforts to come up with strategies to ensure that Zimbabwe continues to remain a force to reckon with not only in Africa  but the world over in terms of education," said Col Baloyi-Chiwenga.

She said after the institution's gazebo was burnt down and the school could not rebuild it, she visited SOS leaders and requested that they be assisted in rebuilding it.

"So, on behalf of my family, as part of our philanthropic journey we pledged to assist them to rebuild the gazebo that was gutted by the fire.

"We also pledged to drill a borehole so that they can use it one way or the other. We know as the Chiwenga family that this is not much but we hope that in our little ways we can be able to help wherever possible and change lives in our small ways we can afford," said Col Baloyi-Chiwenga.

Through the borehole project, the school is expected to embark on agricultural activities.

"Today I'm not only handing over the two projects that my family donated to the school. I'm also officially opening the computer lab that was equipped by this institution," she said.

"The world is now a global village due to improving technology. In cognisance of this assertion, it is, therefore, imperative to catch them young," said Col Baloyi-Chiwenga.

SOS Children's Village schools board chairperson Dr Faith Nyamukapa said the donation has come in handy considering the challenges the institution has been facing in rebuilding the gazebo. She said the gazebo was important when the school was conducting outdoor activities.

"I'm informed by the school head that the donation is valued at almost US$13 000. We appreciate such a donation will enhance water reticulation at this facility. I'm aware that the water of the city of Bulawayo has been affected by the geographical location of the city and remains a challenge and today where everyone is advocating for a green environment, the timing of the donation couldn't be better," she said.

Dr Nyamukapa said Col Baloyi-Chiwenga's philanthropic work has seen her setting up an education facility that provides free education to the vulnerable.

"Your vision and desire for sustainable development makes a great impact on the needs of children including those without parental care even those at SOS Children Villages," she said.

"Thank you for recognising that children need love, safety and care. I continue to call on the Government, corporates, individuals and the community at large to action.

"Every child has a right to dream and we, as various  stakeholders, entities and individuals are here to support the dream of children who have lost parental care be in cash of kind. They are our children and they are Zimbabwean children."

Source - The Chronicle

