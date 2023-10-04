Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC MP, councillor arrested

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
On Tuesday, Makoni Central legislator Patrick Sagandira, a member of the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change), along with councillor Teddy Chipere and several other party members, were arrested in connection with post-election violence that occurred in the district.

The violence erupted in ward 33 following a runoff election on Monday, with reports indicating that several Zanu-PF party supporters sustained injuries during the clashes.

The ward had previously seen no clear winner in the elections held on August 23 and 24, as CCC candidate Priscilla Rujeko Saruwaka and Zanu-PF's Maxwell Japan received an equal number of votes. In the subsequent runoff election on Monday, Zanu-PF's Japan secured 928 votes, while Saruwaka received 625 votes, leading to the alleged outbreak of violence.

Following the announcement of the results, Sagandira, Chipere (who serves as a councillor in ward 1 in Rusape town), and several other party supporters were apprehended. CCC Manicaland chairperson Prosper Mutseyami confirmed these arrests, stating that they were being charged with political violence. However, he emphasized that Sagandira had not been present in Nyazura where the violence occurred, describing the charges as unfounded.

Mutseyami added, "Sagandira was arrested when he went to see other party members who had been detained."

Prior to his arrest on Tuesday morning, Sagandira had claimed that he was being specifically targeted.

Tawanda Mukodza, Zanu-PF's Manicaland provincial chairperson, mentioned that he was tending to the injured party supporters in Rusape, explaining that they had nine supporters who were injured, with some in serious condition. He also noted that they required financial assistance to cover medical bills and suggested that Sagandira had used his Land Rover vehicle to transport CCC supporters in Rusape.

There were reports of CCC supporters allegedly vandalizing some shops at Nyazura business center. Although NewsDay attempted to contact the police for comment, it was unclear at the time of reporting whether the accused CCC members would appear in court today.

Source - newsday

Must Read

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

3 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

10 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

10 hrs ago | 878 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

13 hrs ago | 687 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

16 hrs ago | 2983 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

17 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

20 hrs ago | 380 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

20 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

23 hrs ago | 196 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

23 hrs ago | 104 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

23 hrs ago | 459 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

24 hrs ago | 3826 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

04 Oct 2023 at 09:28hrs | 935 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

04 Oct 2023 at 09:16hrs | 883 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

04 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 609 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

04 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 492 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

04 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 699 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

04 Oct 2023 at 06:25hrs | 1070 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

04 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 448 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

04 Oct 2023 at 06:23hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 347 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 608 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

04 Oct 2023 at 06:20hrs | 1113 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

04 Oct 2023 at 06:19hrs | 468 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

04 Oct 2023 at 06:18hrs | 166 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

04 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 382 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

04 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 119 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

04 Oct 2023 at 06:13hrs | 291 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

04 Oct 2023 at 06:12hrs | 131 Views

4 arrested over accident scene theft

04 Oct 2023 at 06:09hrs | 457 Views

Men are not angels, Mr President

04 Oct 2023 at 06:08hrs | 320 Views

Vapostori4ED give to needy

04 Oct 2023 at 06:08hrs | 84 Views

Harare lawyer accused of fraud

04 Oct 2023 at 06:07hrs | 309 Views

CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

04 Oct 2023 at 06:06hrs | 265 Views

CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

04 Oct 2023 at 06:05hrs | 152 Views

Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

03 Oct 2023 at 20:43hrs | 452 Views

Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

03 Oct 2023 at 19:44hrs | 561 Views

Mnangagwa's govt looking for ways to punish Chamisa's MPs

03 Oct 2023 at 19:41hrs | 1724 Views

Dear SADC - CCC now invents false excerpts from the Mumba SADC Preliminary report

03 Oct 2023 at 18:58hrs | 1116 Views

Zimbabwe to take centre stage as 'world's next lithium valley'

03 Oct 2023 at 18:21hrs | 413 Views

Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

03 Oct 2023 at 18:01hrs | 980 Views

Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

03 Oct 2023 at 17:05hrs | 1393 Views

Nakamba tops English Premier League tackle charts

03 Oct 2023 at 17:02hrs | 507 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days