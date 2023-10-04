CCC MP, councillor arrested

News / Local

by Staff reporter

On Tuesday, Makoni Central legislator Patrick Sagandira, a member of the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change), along with councillor Teddy Chipere and several other party members, were arrested in connection with post-election violence that occurred in the district.The violence erupted in ward 33 following a runoff election on Monday, with reports indicating that several Zanu-PF party supporters sustained injuries during the clashes.The ward had previously seen no clear winner in the elections held on August 23 and 24, as CCC candidate Priscilla Rujeko Saruwaka and Zanu-PF's Maxwell Japan received an equal number of votes. In the subsequent runoff election on Monday, Zanu-PF's Japan secured 928 votes, while Saruwaka received 625 votes, leading to the alleged outbreak of violence.Following the announcement of the results, Sagandira, Chipere (who serves as a councillor in ward 1 in Rusape town), and several other party supporters were apprehended. CCC Manicaland chairperson Prosper Mutseyami confirmed these arrests, stating that they were being charged with political violence. However, he emphasized that Sagandira had not been present in Nyazura where the violence occurred, describing the charges as unfounded.Mutseyami added, "Sagandira was arrested when he went to see other party members who had been detained."Prior to his arrest on Tuesday morning, Sagandira had claimed that he was being specifically targeted.Tawanda Mukodza, Zanu-PF's Manicaland provincial chairperson, mentioned that he was tending to the injured party supporters in Rusape, explaining that they had nine supporters who were injured, with some in serious condition. He also noted that they required financial assistance to cover medical bills and suggested that Sagandira had used his Land Rover vehicle to transport CCC supporters in Rusape.There were reports of CCC supporters allegedly vandalizing some shops at Nyazura business center. Although NewsDay attempted to contact the police for comment, it was unclear at the time of reporting whether the accused CCC members would appear in court today.