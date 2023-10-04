Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has relocated more than 100 police officers, amid allegations that some may have been transferred as a form of punishment for purportedly voting for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) through the postal voting system.

A leaked transfer list obtained by NewsDay indicates that the majority of these transfers, over 40 in total, occurred in Masvingo province.

An internal communication signal, dated October 3, 2023, and marked as "immediate," instructed station commanders to facilitate the relocation of the named police personnel. The signal stated, "The following transfers have been approved and should be implemented accordingly."

Other affected provinces include Matabeleland North and South, Midlands, Bulawayo, and Harare. The instructions specified that the transferred officers should be transported to their new stations by October 20. It also urged provincial officers in charge to ensure a smooth transition for the transferred personnel and requested casualty returns after the transfers were completed.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the transfers and asserted that there were no political motives behind these reassignments. He explained, "Remember we recently had promotions of police officers to higher ranks, where some needed to take up leading positions at stations and some of them were transferred to take those leading positions. I am aware of the transfer signal, and there are officers who would want to resist transfers by making these unfounded claims, even involving politics in it."

Nyathi emphasized that such transfers are routine within the police service, designed to place officers where their skills and experience are needed most. He also noted that retirements and other personnel changes necessitate transfers to fill vacant positions, stating that these moves had no connection to postal voting or political affiliations.

Source - newsday

Must Read

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

3 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

11 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

11 hrs ago | 938 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

16 hrs ago | 753 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

17 hrs ago | 3069 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

17 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

20 hrs ago | 386 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

21 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

23 hrs ago | 198 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

23 hrs ago | 104 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

23 hrs ago | 463 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

04 Oct 2023 at 09:46hrs | 3845 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

04 Oct 2023 at 09:28hrs | 945 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

04 Oct 2023 at 09:16hrs | 894 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

04 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 610 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

04 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 492 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

04 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 706 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

04 Oct 2023 at 06:25hrs | 1075 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

04 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 450 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

04 Oct 2023 at 06:23hrs | 380 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 347 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 611 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

04 Oct 2023 at 06:20hrs | 1117 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

04 Oct 2023 at 06:19hrs | 468 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

04 Oct 2023 at 06:18hrs | 168 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

04 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 386 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

04 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 119 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

04 Oct 2023 at 06:13hrs | 296 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

04 Oct 2023 at 06:12hrs | 133 Views

4 arrested over accident scene theft

04 Oct 2023 at 06:09hrs | 460 Views

Men are not angels, Mr President

04 Oct 2023 at 06:08hrs | 322 Views

Vapostori4ED give to needy

04 Oct 2023 at 06:08hrs | 84 Views

Harare lawyer accused of fraud

04 Oct 2023 at 06:07hrs | 313 Views

CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

04 Oct 2023 at 06:06hrs | 266 Views

CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

04 Oct 2023 at 06:05hrs | 152 Views

Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

03 Oct 2023 at 20:43hrs | 457 Views

Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

03 Oct 2023 at 19:44hrs | 562 Views

Mnangagwa's govt looking for ways to punish Chamisa's MPs

03 Oct 2023 at 19:41hrs | 1726 Views

Dear SADC - CCC now invents false excerpts from the Mumba SADC Preliminary report

03 Oct 2023 at 18:58hrs | 1117 Views

Zimbabwe to take centre stage as 'world's next lithium valley'

03 Oct 2023 at 18:21hrs | 414 Views

Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

03 Oct 2023 at 18:01hrs | 981 Views

Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

03 Oct 2023 at 17:05hrs | 1400 Views

Nakamba tops English Premier League tackle charts

03 Oct 2023 at 17:02hrs | 509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days