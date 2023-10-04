Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has relocated more than 100 police officers, amid allegations that some may have been transferred as a form of punishment for purportedly voting for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) through the postal voting system.A leaked transfer list obtained by NewsDay indicates that the majority of these transfers, over 40 in total, occurred in Masvingo province.An internal communication signal, dated October 3, 2023, and marked as "immediate," instructed station commanders to facilitate the relocation of the named police personnel. The signal stated, "The following transfers have been approved and should be implemented accordingly."Other affected provinces include Matabeleland North and South, Midlands, Bulawayo, and Harare. The instructions specified that the transferred officers should be transported to their new stations by October 20. It also urged provincial officers in charge to ensure a smooth transition for the transferred personnel and requested casualty returns after the transfers were completed.National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the transfers and asserted that there were no political motives behind these reassignments. He explained, "Remember we recently had promotions of police officers to higher ranks, where some needed to take up leading positions at stations and some of them were transferred to take those leading positions. I am aware of the transfer signal, and there are officers who would want to resist transfers by making these unfounded claims, even involving politics in it."Nyathi emphasized that such transfers are routine within the police service, designed to place officers where their skills and experience are needed most. He also noted that retirements and other personnel changes necessitate transfers to fill vacant positions, stating that these moves had no connection to postal voting or political affiliations.