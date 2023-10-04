Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Today, President Mnangagwa is scheduled to meet with his South African counterpart, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, to inaugurate the Border Management Authority (BMA) in Musina, Limpopo Province. The two leaders will also embark on a joint tour of the Beitbridge Border Post before their meeting in the South African border town.

The agenda for their meeting includes discussions on various border-related issues. Zimbabwe has undertaken significant improvements to its portion of the border to enhance efficiency and align with South Africa's development objectives.

Through a public-private partnership with the Zimborders Consortium, the Zimbabwean government has completed a $300 million upgrade of the Beitbridge Border Post. This upgraded facility now comprises three terminals for freight, buses, and private cars/pedestrians, with automated connections to South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, and Tanzania.

South Africa's Presidency stated that the launch of the BMA follows its formal establishment as a Schedule 3 (A) public entity on April 1, 2023. This development provides South Africa with an integrated border management platform, enabling centralized command and control to ensure secure borders, safe travel, and efficient trade.

As part of the launch, President Ramaphosa will host President Mnangagwa and engage in official talks, accompanied by a guided tour of the Beitbridge border, with support from members of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on the BMA.

This visit by the two leaders to the busiest inland port in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) follows Pretoria's approval of a proposal by the Ministry of Home Affairs to upgrade six major ports of entry, including the Beitbridge Border Post.

Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, South Africa's Home Affairs Minister, confirmed that full support had been secured from the Ministry of Finance to initiate these projects. The six designated ports of entry for redevelopment include Beitbridge (Zimbabwe), Lebombo (Mozambique), Maseru Bridge (Lesotho), Ficksburg (Lesotho), Kopfontein (Botswana), and Oshoek (Eswatini).

Construction will be executed in phases to prevent disruptions to ongoing operations at these ports. This project is expected to create approximately 38,000 jobs in the vicinity of the designated ports of entry. It is being undertaken as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), with the procurement process following Treasury Regulation 16 procedures for PPP projects.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) for these projects has been issued, inviting interested parties to participate. Dr. Motsoaledi emphasized that the redevelopment of these land ports of entry is essential due to the significant increase in cross-border movement in the region since the advent of democracy. Congestion at South Africa's land ports of entry has hampered trade and economic activity.

In response, six of the largest and busiest land ports have been earmarked for redevelopment to alleviate congestion and facilitate smoother trade flows.

