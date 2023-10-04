CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Sengezo Tshabangu, who asserts his role as the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General, has challenged the party's accusations that he is an imposter working to advance the agenda of the ruling party. He openly dares the opposition to take him to court and test the validity of his claims.Tshabangu's challenge comes after he wrote to the Speaker of Parliament and the Local Governance Minister, recalling 15 MPs and 17 councillors, asserting that they are no longer members of the CCC.In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Tshabangu contended that those who were recalled had been imposed on the opposition party by specific individuals and were, therefore, "illegitimate." He characterized this as an internal matter within the CCC, citing that the reasons for the recalls would be revealed in due course. He stressed that their objective was to rectify a situation they perceived as improperly handled.Addressing questions about his appointment as interim Secretary General in a party with no established structures, Tshabangu countered, "Are you saying CCC has no structures? If so, where is Nelson Chamisa's 'presidential' post coming from?" He pointed out that after the formation of the CCC movement, Chamisa dissolved political positions, and everyone assumed the role of a 'Change Champion' in the party. In the MDC Alliance structures, Charlton Hwende held the position of Secretary General.Tshabangu added, "Negotiations had not failed but the internal politics in CCC had to be resolved either way." Regarding allegations of his involvement in the double candidates issue during the CCC primaries, he denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing that they are merely trying to address and correct certain aspects within the party.However, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi refuted Tshabangu's claims, asserting that he is not a member of the CCC. Mkwananzi emphasized that the party has designated signatories recognized by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) who are authorized to represent the CCC. He also suggested that these actions might be part of an attempt by Zanu-PF, following an election defeat, to sponsor impostors in order to disrupt the CCC.