Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

by Staff reporter

Former Zipra ex-combatants claim to have identified around 100 properties that were confiscated by the Zanu-PF government during the 1980s amid the Gukurahundi period.Volta Ekem Moyo, the chairperson of Zipra's Nitram properties committee, stated that they have compiled a list of these properties and submitted it to the Presidency for consideration. He added that they are still searching for the title deeds of some properties that unequivocally belong to the Zipra Nitram company.Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has been tasked with handling this matter, and the committee has been instructed to identify all Zipra Nitram properties across the country. Their ultimate goal is to ensure that these properties are returned to their rightful owners. The reclaimed properties would be classified into various categories, including farming, mining, tourism, and real estate.During the 1970s liberation war, Zipra veterans purchased numerous properties throughout the country using funds from their demobilization payments. Zipra was the military wing of PF Zapu during the armed struggle.The government claimed to have discovered arms caches at these properties, which served as a pretext for seizing them and subsequently led to the Gukurahundi mass killings. According to a Zapu inventory, the confiscated party properties encompassed farms, hotels, and various other assets, including Castle Arms in Bulawayo, Green Haven (a significant entertainment facility along Victoria Falls road), and several residential properties.