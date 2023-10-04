Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean entrepreneur Sikhumbuzo Manduna has initiated legal action against the Zambia Police Service (ZPS), alleging "abduction" and unlawful detention for eight days. Manduna was arrested on August 23 at the Chirundu border post and has also filed claims of "defamation of character, loss of business, and illegal seizure of his vehicle."Manduna, the owner of Andiswa Phakade (Pvt) Ltd based in South Africa, was accused of driving a stolen vehicle, a Ford Ranger with registration number FPB369X, at the time of his arrest. He maintains that he was en route to oversee his trucking business in Zambia when he was detained without trial in Lusaka until August 31.Documents reveal that South African Interpol Captain Pieter De Villiers communicated to ZPS on August 28, confirming that the vehicle was not listed as stolen in South Africa. Additionally, Capitec Bank Limited issued a border letter stating that Manduna Sikhumbuzo could use the vehicle across the borders of Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Botswana during the specified period.Manduna alleges that the Zambian police demanded a bribe of 18,000 Kwacha (US$855). He characterizes his arrest as "abduction" and claims that he was forcibly taken at gunpoint to a different jurisdiction.His legal representatives, Milner and Paul Legal Practitioners, expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Zambian police authorities during their efforts to secure his release, citing unprofessional conduct and a lack of courtesy in their dealings with counsel.