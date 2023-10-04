Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson and former High Court judge, Loice Matanda-Moyo, has been appointed as the Prosecutor General by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The announcement of Justice Matanda-Moyo's appointment was made by Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet. Her appointment takes effect immediately.Justice Matanda-Moyo's extensive experience in the justice delivery system was highlighted in the announcement. She has previously served as a magistrate, State Advisor in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, State Counsel (Criminal Division) in the Attorney-General's office, where she prosecuted cases in the High and Supreme Courts. She has also held roles as Director of the Civil Division and Director of Public Prosecution. In addition, she was appointed as a Judge of the Labour Court in 2009 and a Judge of the High Court in 2013. Justice Matanda-Moyo has further served as the Chairperson of the Land Acquisition Task Force and represented Zimbabwe in international human rights cases.Notably, Justice Matanda-Moyo is the wife of the late former Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Moyo. Her appointment makes her the second woman in the Mnangagwa-led administration to occupy a high-level judicial position, following Virginia Mabiza's recent appointment as Attorney General.During her tenure as ZACC boss, Matanda-Moyo faced criticism for perceived inaction in pursuing influential politicians accused of high-level corruption in Zimbabwe. Both ZACC and the National Prosecuting Authority have been criticized for their failure to hold high-ranking officials accountable for corruption.