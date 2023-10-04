Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Scott Matengambiri, a well-known radio personality and station manager at Power FM, has been suspended by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) following allegations of sexual harassment. It is alleged that Matengambiri, popularly known as DJ Scott, demanded oral sex from a female subordinate in exchange for a job offer.Sources within ZBC have disclosed that a sexual harassment complaint was filed against Matengambiri, who has nearly two decades of service with the state broadcaster. The veteran radio celebrity is said to be considering resigning to avoid the disciplinary process.When asked for comment, ZBC CEO Adelaide Chikunguru declined to provide a response to the claims against one of her top managers.This incident comes in the wake of another sexual harassment scandal within ZBC, as Robson Mhandu, the radio services director, was suspended last week for allegedly demanding sex from a subordinate, Farai Juliet Magada, known as Farai Jules.Both cases are expected to shed light on what is believed to be a broader issue of sexual harassment within the state broadcaster.The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has expressed deep concern over such allegations in the industry and called for immediate suspensions and investigations into the reported cases. The ZMC has urged stakeholders to hold disciplinary hearings following the suspension of alleged perpetrators to ensure unbiased investigations.These incidents highlight the need for effective measures to address and prevent sexual harassment within the workplace.