BCC planning to disconnect water services to schools

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is planning to disconnect water services to nearly 60 percent of schools in the city as part of an intensified debt recovery effort due to unpaid property taxes and service fees. The BCC has only been receiving 40 percent of the monthly billed charges, causing financial strain on the local authority. The debt recovery strategy could result in schools without access to alternative water sources like boreholes being forced to close, particularly when preparing for final examinations.According to the Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor David Coltart, the BCC is owed over $200 billion by consumers as of the end of August, impacting its ability to deliver essential services. The disconnection will affect consumers, including schools, who are defaulting in their bill payments and not responding to engagement efforts.While water disconnection is a last resort in the debt collection process, the BCC emphasizes that it is enforcing existing policies and by-laws to ensure compliance. The council has employed various strategies to engage with consumers and notify them of their indebtedness before disconnection.The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson expressed concern that the decision, although a last resort, would affect some schools with no alternative water sources. Bulawayo has a total of 146 primary schools and 57 secondary schools.