Brito's tactical abilities put to question

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Simba Bhora FC 3 - 0 Highlanders FC
In a match that deserved a larger audience, Simba Bhora displayed one of their best performances of the season, dealing Highlanders their worst defeat of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season at Baobab. The defeat was a missed opportunity for Highlanders to capitalize on log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars' loss to champions FC Platinum, keeping them six points behind Ngezi.

Unheralded striker Tymon Machope was the star of the game, contributing to all three goals. He scored the opening goal in the 10th minute, set up Tinashe Balakasi for the second, and won a penalty on the stroke of half-time, which Balakasi converted. This brought Balakasi's season tally to six goals. However, Highlanders players protested against the penalty decision, causing a five-minute stoppage.

Highlanders' downward trajectory continued as they now have only one win in their last six matches. FC Platinum overtook them after defeating Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Highlanders fans at the match seemed frustrated with coach Baltemar Brito, with some suggesting that he should leave the club to focus on his new Warriors post.

Despite the disappointing performance, Brito insisted that Highlanders are still title contenders but blamed his players' poor attitude for the loss.

On the other hand, Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance and the win over a big team like Highlanders, which pushed them five points clear of relegation.

Simba Bhora's victory was marked by a goal from Machope in the 10th minute and a pass from him to veteran Balakasi for the second goal. Machope also won a penalty that Balakasi converted.

Simba Bhora has improved its points return in the second half of the season, with three wins, two draws, and a loss in the last six rounds.

FC Platinum's resurgence has pushed them to second place in the league, making some Highlanders fans call for Brito's departure.

Teams:

Simba Bhora: S. Chinani, R. Kangadzi (V. Musarurwa 70), T. Machope (V. Kawe 70) A. Manenji, R. Chitiyo (T. Manatsa 83), I. Nyanhi (I. Mauchi 83), W. Tafa, T. Chipunza, B. Moyo, P. Jaure, T. Balakasi (A. Mandinyenya 54)
Highlanders: R. Pitisi, A. Tandi, R. Kutsanzira, R. Lunga (W. Navaya 63), M. Mushore, A. Mbeba, P. Muduhwa, S. Ngala, M. Ndlovu, M. Ncube, A. Faira (L. Chikuhwa 46)

WEEK 26 RESULTS
Yesterday
Black Rhinos 4-3 ZPC Kariba
Chicken Inn 1-1 Manica Diamonds
FC Platinum 1-0 Ngezi Platinum
Simba Bhora 3-0 Highlanders
TODAY
Dynamos v Herentals (NSS)
GreenFuel v Cranborne Bullets (GreenFuel)
Hwange v CAPS United (Colliery)
Sheasham v Bulawayo Chiefs (Bata)
Yadah     v Triangle (Baobab)

Source - The Sunday News

