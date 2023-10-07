Man offers shoes for maintenance

News / Local

by Staff reporter

On Friday, a Harare man proposed providing his ex-wife with two pairs of shoes to sell, in addition to $30 monthly, for the support of their two minor children.Samuel Kuenda informed Magistrate Ayanda Dlamini that due to his unemployment, he could only offer Tarisai Mupingisi two pairs of shoes each month to be sold.Kuenda explained that each pair of shoes was valued at $15, and he would also provide $30.However, Mupingisi rejected the offer and requested $155.Magistrate Dlamini ruled that Kuenda must pay $30 per month for child support, in addition to covering school fees starting on October 31.