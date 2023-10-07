Fifa Foundation visits community projects in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Melisa Cuzzani, the senior project manager of the FIFA Foundation, recently visited Zimbabwe as part of her two-day tour to meet organizations benefitting from the foundation's community program. Her visit to Zimbabwe followed visits to South Africa and Mozambique, and she continued her mission by traveling to Zambia, Kenya, and Uganda.Among the beneficiaries of the FIFA Foundation's community program funds in Zimbabwe are Young Achievements Sports for Development (YASD) and 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation.During her visit, Cuzzani had the opportunity to see the impact of football on the community, particularly in Hatcliffe Extension, where YASD uses football and sports in general to positively impact the lives of disadvantaged youth. She discussed the challenges faced by the organization in implementing its programs and explored ways to provide support beyond program implementation.Cuzzani emphasized the importance of the community program within the FIFA Foundation and expressed the desire to see more organizations using sports to transform communities. She encouraged collaboration and knowledge sharing among organizations for the greater good.YASD's international partnerships officer, Joe Kuseka, expressed gratitude for Cuzzani's visit, highlighting the positive impact of sports, particularly football, on youth development. He noted that with the support of the FIFA Foundation, YASD has been able to address social challenges such as drug abuse, early marriages, and depression through football.The FIFA Foundation Community Program collaborates with local projects worldwide that use football to create positive social change and address global challenges affecting underprivileged children and youth in their communities. In 2023, 114 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were accepted into the program, allowing them to apply for funding of up to US$30,000 to support football-related projects and initiatives in their communities.