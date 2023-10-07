Beitbridge border shutdown flops

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A planned demonstration to shut down the Beitbridge Border Post today failed to materialize as both Zimbabwe and South Africa maintained a strong security presence.Security personnel from both countries, including Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Support Unit and regular forces, as well as Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) servicemen, patrolled the bridges and surrounding areas.Despite calls from groups such as the Economic Revolutionary Alliance (ERA) and Progressive Zimbabweans In South Africa, there were no signs of any demonstrators.The demonstration was reportedly aimed at pressing for fresh elections in Zimbabwe. Flyers on social media by ERA urged action for freedom and change. However, very few pedestrians and vehicles crossed the border, with many travelers likely choosing to exercise caution in response to the threats of demonstrations.Truck drivers largely opted to park their trucks in the Customs and Excise yards of both Zimbabwe and South Africa.