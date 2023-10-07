Nigeria Customs Service hosts military officers from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, received a delegation of military officers from Zambia, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe on Thursday, October 5th, 2023, at Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters Abuja.During the meeting, the Acting CGC reminisced about his past leadership role in organizing study tours to African countries for Senior Course students at the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, when he served as Commandant.He further warmly welcomed the visiting military officers, assuring them of unwavering support and providing them with essential documents to gain insight into the customs service's operations.The Acting CGC emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service and security agencies from African nations. He underscored how this partnership could be pivotal in combating issues such as kidnapping, illegal mining, and other criminal activities plaguing the region.In line with the meeting's theme, "Reshaping Africa Security Narratives," the Acting CGC expressed his commitment to involving competent individuals from border communities in the customs service, among other initiatives. He stressed that enhancing trans-border trade is crucial for both peace and security across the African continent.Colonel Masheke Mutimwa, leading the visiting delegation, expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Nigeria Customs Service's management team. He explained that their visit aimed to expose their student officers to the operational practices of the Nigeria Customs Service, enriching their knowledge and work methodologies.Also, Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Enforcement Inspection and Investigation Muhammad Abba-Kura delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting the accomplishments achieved by the NCS. The presentation emphasized the customs service's pivotal role in advancing regional security and trade.