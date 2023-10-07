Chamisa, CCC chart way forward after 2023 disputed elections

News / Local

🟡President Nelson Chamisa concluded his countrywide citizen interfaces by visiting Bulawayo province. Citizens from all across the country shared their disturbing and horrifying experiences during the recently ended highly disputed elections. They unanimously agreed with him… pic.twitter.com/OHHyTQhPCU — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) October 7, 2023

IN MATEBELELAND NORTH..Lupane. The Citizens Interface confirms the hope across the whole country. Change must and will happen! #Godisinit pic.twitter.com/QxOtQkAiOn — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) October 6, 2023

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has announced that its leader, Nelson Chamisa, has completed his nationwide engagements with party members to discuss the way forward following the disputed general elections held on August 23-24.In those elections, Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) with 52.6% of the vote, while CCC's Nelson Chamisa received 44%. Chamisa has refused to accept Mnangagwa as the legitimate winner, alleging electoral fraud, a view echoed by regional and international observer missions.Chamisa conducted a tour of Matabeleland, where his party secured several council seats in rural Matabeleland South and North, in addition to its traditional strongholds. He concluded this tour with an interface meeting in Bulawayo.During these visits, Chamisa engaged with CCC cluster leaders, business figures, and community leaders to discuss the way forward after the contentious elections.The CCC reiterated Chamisa's stance that the only viable path forward for Zimbabwe is to hold fresh, free, and democratic elections within a transitional government framework. This position is in contrast to the formation of a government of national unity.Chamisa's engagements with CCC supporters followed the opposition legislators' boycott of President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) during the opening of the 10th Parliament. They maintained that Mnangagwa lacks legitimacy.