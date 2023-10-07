Latest News Editor's Choice


19 airlines fly into Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe has witnessed a significant increase in airline connectivity, with 19 local and international carriers now operating in the country. This expansion has provided greater convenience and options for both business and leisure travelers. Before 2017, during the Second Republic, only three airlines were serving Zimbabwe.

The country's Open Skies Policy is credited with contributing to this growth in the aviation sector. In addition to the arrival of new airlines, existing carriers have increased their flight frequencies and even introduced new domestic routes.

According to Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, this increase in airline activity is a testament to the country's improved appeal to investors and tourists. The expanded connectivity benefits Zimbabwe's economy and its tourism industry.

Among the airlines flying into Zimbabwe are Air Botswana, Eswatini Air, Zambian Airways, Cemair, Air Zimbabwe, Fastjet, Kenya Airways, Martin Air Cargo, and Mackair. South Africa's low-cost airline FlySafair recently commenced operations in Zimbabwe after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. FlySafair is expected to serve routes to Victoria Falls and Bulawayo in addition to its Johannesburg-Harare route.

Source - The Sunday Mail
