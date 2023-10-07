Tsenengamu vows never to rejoin Zanu-PF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Zanu-PF National Youth Political Commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu says he will never rejoin the ruling party.Tsenengamu was one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's backers when he became Zanu-PF leader in 2017 but was fired from the party on 4 March 2020 by a unanimous Politburo decision.He was expelled for not respecting senior Zanu-PF members.In a post on Facebook after former Zanu-PF Harare Provincial Youth chairman Jim Kunaka announced that he had rejoined the ruling party, Tsenengamu vowed never to rejoin Zanu-PF. He said:"My dear comrades, please stop speculating and spreading fake news about my coming back to ZANU-PF because it is not going to happen again."However, I will not judge my brother Jim Kunaka for his decision to rejoin his former comrades in the same way I didn't judge Khupe, Sikhala, Biti, Welshman and team when they rejoined their former colleagues in the main opposition."In July 2022, Tsenengamu and Kunaka held media conferences where they said Mnangagwa should step down and allow Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to take over.