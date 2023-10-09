Man threatens workmate with AK-47

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a recent court appearance, a 25-year-old man from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo faced charges of threatening to kill his colleague using an AK-47 rifle. The accused, Seluleko Zitha, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa on Friday. He was granted bail of US$70 and was remanded until October 19.According to the prosecution, the complainant, Shepherd Makaki, is a colleague and friend of Zitha from work. The two had an arrangement to purchase and sell a Honda Fit car body. Makaki had assured Zitha that he would locate the Honda Fit car body they needed. However, after finding the car body, Zitha allegedly failed to pay the agreed-upon amount.The incident in question occurred on September 27 at 7 pm at the Bulawayo Motor Club. Zitha allegedly uttered the threatening words to Makaki, stating, "I am going to kill you using my AK-47 and bayonet knife." This statement frightened Makaki, prompting him to report the matter to the police, ultimately leading to Zitha's arrest.