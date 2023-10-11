Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen showed little willingness to embrace reforms at the International Monetary Fund that would give China and other developing countries significantly more say in how the world's go-to emergency lender is run.

The Biden administration would "support a quota formula that better reflects the global economy, but change on this can only happen within an agreed-on framework based on shared principles," Yellen said in the text of remarks she delivered Tuesday as global finance officials gathered in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The outdated distribution of IMF quotas — which represent a country's share of the institution's resources and align closely with voting rights — is expected to be a source of major debate here this week at the annual gathering of the World Bank and IMF.

Countries like China, Brazil and India — whose economies have grown significantly faster than those of developed nations — have long clamoured for a re-division of quotas to reflect their growing heft. China, for example, accounts for about 18 percent of global economic output, but holds just a 6 percent share at the IMF.

Tatiana Rosito, a senior official in Brazil's Finance Ministry told Bloomberg News last week the lack of reform was pushing the so-called Brics nations to fund development through institutions like the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The IMF's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, appeared to signal her support for reforms in an interview published in the Financial Times earlier this month.

"There is a need to constantly change to reflect how the world economy is changing," she said.

In her remarks, Yellen reiterated US calls for an "equiproportional" increase of IMF quotas, highlighting Washington's unwillingness to consider a reallocation of voting shares at this moment.

In other words, the US proposes that all members should contribute more, but retaining the division of power that's existed in the IMF since 2016.

Yellen's remark on quota reform being dependent on "shared principles" among IMF members could be interpreted as a reference to China, which the US has criticised for, among other things, not participating readily in debt restructuring for low-income countries and for being non-transparent in foreign-exchange management.

In order to improve representation at the Fund by emerging and low-income economies, Yellen reiterated the US proposal to add another deputy managing director to represent these nations. She said the US was also engaging with peers on the potential of adding another Executive Board chair representing sub-Saharan Africa.

Yellen also spoke of US ambitions for the World Bank, where she has pushed for big changes and partly succeeded. At her urging in the last year the development lender has taken steps to stretch its balance sheet.

In her speech Yellen tried to rally support for further increasing resources for concessional loans —those with terms more favourable than markets would provide — to confront global threats like climate change and pandemics.

She noted the Biden administration has pledged an additional US$2,25 billion that could "unlock" up to US$27 billion in fresh lending. The US has been hoping other advanced economies will make similar pledges to increase the World Bank's firepower, though few have so far made concrete promises.

"The G20 has committed to mobilising more resources, and other countries are making announcements on how they will boost capacity as well," Yellen told an audience at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Ben Guerir, north of Marrakech.

Other countries, however, will also be watching the US Congress closely to see if lawmakers will approve the funding promised by President Joe Biden and Yellen. Ongoing partisan squabbles in the US capital are threatening not only support for the World Bank but aid for Ukraine.

Yellen also called on all the regional development banks to get moving on incorporating some callable capital — money that members have pledged to produce in an emergency, but which has never been tapped — in their capital adequacy frameworks, a step that could boost their lending power.


Source - Bloomberg

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1629 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 600 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 714 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 616 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 818 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 711 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 851 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

18 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days