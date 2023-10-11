Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robber jailed 29 years

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views

The Herald
In a ruling at Bindura Magistrate Court, a 32-year-old man from Rushinga, who had instilled fear in his community through a series of armed robberies, was sentenced to an effective prison term of 29 years.

Chikomborero Gomo, hailing from Nyakudanga village under Chief Rusambo in Rushinga, intentionally targeted individuals he was acquainted with and was found guilty of four charges of armed robbery by Magistrate Amos Mbobo.

Magistrate Mbobo remarked that Gomo had meticulously planned and premeditated these criminal acts. Consequently, Gomo was sentenced to 34 years in prison, with five years suspended on the condition that he refrains from committing a similar offense upon his eventual release.

Additionally, Gomo was ordered to make restitution of US$1,672 and approximately $18,000 by or before June 30 next year.

The court heard from Prosecutor Garudzo Ziyadhuma that the initial victim was Richard Mushayi, a 47-year-old resident of Rushinga Township. In March 2021, Gomo, along with Praise Gudyanga, Rainos Takawira, and another accomplice who is currently evading the law, sought out individuals with substantial sums of money to rob.

On March 5, 2021, Gomo and his associates broke into Mushayi's residence, forcibly gaining access through a window. Gudyanga, Takawira, and the unidentified accomplice entered the house, while Gomo stood watch outside, concerned about being recognized. Mushayi awoke to the commotion and found the three intruders in his bedroom. They brandished a firearm, threatened his life, and demanded money. They absconded with a plastic bag from the wardrobe containing US$300, Z$700, and four mobile phones.

On March 6 of the same year, at around 1 am, Gomo targeted Charles Mukarati, a 53-year-old resident of Farm 35 Nyajenje in Chesa, near the Rushinga border. After forcibly breaking down the door, Gomo wielded a knife and threatened Mr. Mukarati's life. Gomo's gang bound Mr. Mukarati's hands and feet with electrical cables and demanded cash. Mr. Mukarati informed them that the money was located in the wardrobe, and they made off with US$150, $1,000, and two mobile phones. Mr. Mukarati managed to free himself, alerted his neighbor, and reported the incident to the police.

On March 22, 2021, Gomo targeted Farai Kanodzirasa (21), the son of his former employer. He scaled the precast wall, forced open the door, and, once again, left Gomo outside while his gang restrained Mr. Kanodzirasa, binding his hands and feet with his shoelaces. At gunpoint, they demanded money, but were informed that there was none. They thoroughly searched the residence and seized US$9 and two cell phones.

The final victim, Irene Jim (53), lost US$1,920, an X-Trail Nissan vehicle with registration number AEV 3827, a laptop, and two cell phones on April 2, 2022. The vehicle was later abandoned near a mine in Bindura.

Gomo was apprehended on October 13 of the previous year, and his defense asserted that none of the robbery victims could positively identify him. However, the magistrate concluded that all the complainants had provided truthful and honest testimonies, establishing Gomo's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Source - The Herald

