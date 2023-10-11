'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa delivered a speech at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru during the graduation ceremony and pass-out parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course Number 3/38/2022. The President emphasized that the August 23 harmonized elections, which were won by the Zanu-PF party, were a defense of Zimbabwe's independence, sovereignty, and freedom against a foreign-funded opposition-led regime change agenda.The ROC Course Number 3/38/22, which began on January 10 last year, saw 240 candidates initially enrolled, consisting of 177 males and 63 females from all ten provinces of Zimbabwe. Of these, 153 officer cadets (113 males and 40 females) successfully graduated.President Mnangagwa commended the ZMA for consistently producing well-trained officers and connected the graduation to the recent successful defense of Zimbabwe's independence, sovereignty, and freedom in the 2023 harmonized general elections. He noted that Zimbabweans exercised their democratic right to vote, thwarting external pressure from foreign-funded opposition parties.The President highlighted that the Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF) played a vital role in national socio-economic modernization and the country's development. He stressed that the ZDF is a "People's Force," capable of safeguarding the nation and contributing to regional, continental, and international peace and security.President Mnangagwa encouraged the new officers to exhibit professionalism, discipline, and diligence, which are synonymous with the country's military. He acknowledged the officers' decision to serve in the ZDF as a testament to their patriotism, loyalty, dedication, and commitment to Zimbabwe.The President expressed condolences for the four candidates who passed away during training and underscored the responsibility of Platoon Commanders to protect Zimbabwe's interests, territorial integrity, and uphold the Constitution.The Regular Officer Cadet Course Number 3/38/22 underwent a 21-month training program, covering various military skills, and earned diplomas in Military Training and Education in collaboration with the Midlands State University. President Mnangagwa urged the new officers to uphold values of patriotism, loyalty, discipline, and unity.He emphasized the officers' role in promoting and defending the country's liberation war legacy and safeguarding its hard-won independence, national interests, resources, and territorial integrity.President Mnangagwa concluded by highlighting the significance of the officers' commitment to serving the nation and upholding professionalism within the region and beyond. He urged them to continue their training and enhance their preparedness for a wide range of duties and assignments in the ZDF.