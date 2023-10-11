'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Government has responded to the opposition CCC factional leader, Mr. Nelson Chamisa, stating that he should not misinterpret internal disputes within his party as a constitutional crisis in the country. The Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, declared that Mr. Chamisa's claims of a constitutional crisis are unfounded and lack substance.According to Dr. Muswere, there is no constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe, and such a crisis has never existed, even leading up to the 2023 harmonized elections. He criticized Mr. Chamisa's attempts to rally Zimbabweans to despondency and mislead the international community, suggesting that these actions are based on a fallacy.Mr. Chamisa had recently announced that he would disengage from both Parliament and urban municipalities in protest against the recall of 15 of his legislators by a faction opposing his leadership within the CCC. Instead of addressing the internal conflicts within his party, Mr. Chamisa is striving to portray himself as a victim and repeatedly claiming that the August 23 elections were rigged to gain international sympathy.Dr. Muswere pointed out that Mr. Chamisa has not subjected his claims of election fraud to a legal test in accordance with the Constitution, which outlines the legal processes to be followed in the event of a disputed election outcome. He urged people to disregard Mr. Chamisa's attention-seeking remarks.Dr. Muswere also mentioned that if Mr. Chamisa carries out his threat to disengage from Parliament, it would be advantageous for the ruling party, Zanu-PF, as it would eliminate unnecessary disputes from the minority opposition. He emphasized that internal political party contradictions should not be misconstrued as a legitimacy crisis in Zimbabwe.The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, dismissed the opposition's threats to withdraw from Parliament if the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Mudenda, does not reverse the recall of 15 CCC legislators. He stated that if Mr. Chamisa follows through with his threat, it would trigger electoral processes leading to by-elections.Minister Ziyambi emphasized that political parties should not bring their internal disputes to Parliament and should respect the institution's rules and orders without seeking to gain political mileage. He clarified that if they decide to withdraw, by-elections will be held to fill the vacancies.Mr. Chamisa had previously threatened to resort to violence in the face of factional disputes within his party, but the Government urged the nation to disregard such threats and violent tendencies.