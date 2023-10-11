Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly condemned any form of anti-foreigner sentiments within his country, which often result in violence and harm to foreign nationals. In his weekly letter addressing the issues leading to the formation of the Border Management Agency, President Ramaphosa acknowledged that South Africa's border and immigration matters have historical and contemporary dimensions.

He highlighted recent incidents of anti-foreigner sentiment resulting in violence and harassment and emphasized the importance of unequivocally condemning all acts of violence against foreign nationals, irrespective of their immigration status. He called for collective efforts to prevent such acts.

President Ramaphosa underscored the warm and fraternal relations between Zimbabwe and South Africa, noting that he and President Mnangagwa recently met in Beitbridge to discuss various matters.

He acknowledged that South Africa, as the region's economic powerhouse, attracts interest from many, but this should not lead to friction. President Ramaphosa also mentioned the colonial origins of the borders that separate African countries, created during the Berlin Conference in 1884-85, which divided kin and kin.

Regarding South Africa's own actions, he pointed out that the apartheid regime was responsible for breaching the borders of neighboring countries, leading to insecurity. The apartheid regime abused immigration measures to target its opponents and implemented policies such as influx control and labor exploitation from the region.

After the democratic government came to power in 1994, it became a priority to reform the border management and migration regime to align with the values of the new state, with the aim of promoting economic growth and development.

Six countries share borders with South Africa: Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, eSwatini, and Mozambique. South Africa is the largest economy in the region.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1629 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 972 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 602 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 715 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 616 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 819 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 711 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 852 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

18 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days