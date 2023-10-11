Hlanganani kicks off

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The annual tourism fair, known as the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, is commencing in Bulawayo, where the nation's rich heritage and hospitality will be on display for both local and international buyers. This expo is scheduled to take place from October 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, building upon the successes of previous editions.Last year's edition marked a return to a full physical event after two previous editions were held virtually with limited participants due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The expo offers an excellent platform for brand exposure to exhibiting, partnering, and sponsoring companies.Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo has attracted leading African destinations and major global tourism markets in the past, including countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, as well as countries from further afield, such as Malaysia, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the US, and China.Organized annually by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, the event provides a valuable platform for both local and international tourism players to network, explore collaboration opportunities, and showcase their products and services. It forms part of the Tourism Recovery Plan aimed at achieving a $5 billion economy by 2025.ZTA stated that this year's expo is a celebration of Zimbabwe's resilience, dynamism, and untapped potential as a premier tourism destination. It will place the entire travel and tourism industry center stage.Activities lined up for the event include business-to-business meetings, a tourism investment forum, discussions within the aviation sector, a career guidance session for aspiring tourism leaders, and destination site visits for buyers to explore the country's tourist attractions.Winnie Muchanyuka, CEO of ZTA, urged new players in the sector to seize the opportunity to exhibit and showcase their businesses during the expo. The Zimbabwean tourism industry has seen notable development and transformation in recent years, and this event is a powerful platform to reinforce these achievements and position Zimbabwe as a top global tourist destination.Efforts towards the implementation of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, which aims to grow the tourism economy to $5 billion by 2025, have been significant. This strategy aligns with Zimbabwe's vision to become a prime international tourist destination, focusing on sustainable utilization of natural assets, culture, heritage, and the built environment.The strategy is part of the Government's Vision 2030 to become an upper-middle-income economy characterized by increased investment, decent jobs, and a population free from poverty, hunger, and corruption.