Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the people of Zimbabwe for collectively defending the country against external threats, particularly from foreign-funded opposition parties. He made these remarks while presiding over the graduation ceremony and the 38th commissioning pass-out parade of the Regular Officer Cadet (ROC) Course Number 3/38/2022 at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru.

During his address, the President highlighted that Zimbabweans had successfully safeguarded their independence, sovereignty, and freedom through their votes in the 2023 Harmonized General Elections. He commended the peaceful exercise of the democratic right to vote, which resulted in a significant victory for Zanu-PF.

President Mnangagwa also emphasized the essential role of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) in the nation's socio-economic development and its broader mission to promote regional, continental, and international peace and security. He urged the newly commissioned officers to maintain high levels of professionalism, discipline, and diligence, and to serve as a vital part of the nation's modernization and development.



The President offered condolences to the families of four cadets who passed away during training, and he encouraged the graduates to uphold patriotism, loyalty, discipline, and unity. President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of preserving the nation's liberation war legacy, defending its independence, and safeguarding its territorial integrity.

The Regular Officer Cadet Course Number 3/38/22, consisting of 153 graduates, underwent extensive training, which included subjects such as military law, field craft, command and leadership, and civil-military relations. President Mnangagwa encouraged the new officers to continue their education and training to enhance their preparedness for a wide range of duties and assignments within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

The President acknowledged the significance of the officers' visit to liberation war shrines at Chimoio in Mozambique and Freedom Camp in Zambia during their training, as it reinforced their understanding of the sacrifices made by those who fought for Zimbabwe's independence and democracy.

The ceremony also featured the officers taking the oath of allegiance to uphold the Constitution of Zimbabwe, and President Mnangagwa reiterated the importance of serving with honor, courage, and integrity within the ranks of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. He concluded by describing the event as a significant achievement in the history of the Zimbabwe Military Academy.

The ROC Course Number 3/38/22 began training in January of the previous year with an initial enrollment of 240 candidates. A total of 153 officer cadets, including both males and females, successfully graduated from the course. Seventeen of these cadets are attending specialized courses in Russia and Mozambique.

Source - The Chronicle

