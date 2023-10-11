'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CCC's threat to withdraw its members from Parliament and councillors from local authorities across the country is empty thunder that will not have any effect on Government business even if it is implemented, political analysts have said.This comes after CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa told journalists in Harare yesterday that he is ready to withdraw from the National Assembly and local authorities if Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda does not ensure the return of 15 legislators who were recalled from Parliament by a faction of his party.However, political observer Mr Rutendo Matinyarare said the CCC's decision will actually work in Zanu-PF's favour."This gives Zanu-PF carte blanche to make the laws that it wants," he said. As for councils, Mr Matinyarare added: "I think the central Government might then choose to put those municipalities under national government administration".Another political analyst Dr Hamadziripi Dube said withdrawing MPs is just an empty threat that Mr Chamisa is however, too weak to see through."Zanu-PF is a moving train which only stops when passengers are embarking, then proceeds as we all know that the driver is very alert. This withdrawal threat is neither here nor there, it will not stop the day-to-day running of Parliament as the party has a legally acceptable quorum of parliamentarians," he said.Dr Dube added that it was shocking that CCC wants to drag the Government of Zimbabwe into its messy squabbles. "There is no order, they all don't know who is who in such a big political formation. CCC must act and run as an organised political outfit and stop these tricks that really amount to nothing."Parliament business will run as usual even if they try to share the mess with the Government. It is better to focus on their mess than having a diverted focus. CCC and its people must sit and wash their dirty linen in private."As for disengaging from councils, Dr Dube said it was deeply worrying."If councillors are withdrawn it is a setback to the day-to-day running of cities and towns as the majority, if not all, are run by this marred opposition political party."Let them be warned that it's not yet time to play with citizens' mandate. CCC must leave the Government out of this and solve their problems before playing to the gallery," he said.A political analyst Mr Gibson Nyikadzino said the decision is unprecedented, especially for a party with 103 parliamentary seats."In political contestation, you don't leave the chair empty, for that will benefit an opponent. So, there are no positive results that can be achieved using protest politics."The biggest misfortune is that in the absence of CCC, parliamentary progress will be made and they will not undo what will be agreed," he said.Mr Nyikadzino added that this is a clear indication of a lack of positive strategy and competent leadership in the opposition. Another analyst, Dr Augustine Tirivangana, said the withdrawal from Parliament will result in another split as many of the legislators would likely defy such an order."As far as parliamentary business is concerned, this behaviour can only further expose the cracks within the party because parliamentary business will always be played according to rules to their detriment, and worse still, this artificial solidarity can betray amateurish tendencies which deepen the internal fissures," he said.Dr Tongai Dana said the fact that the ruling party, Zanu-PF, still holds a majority of seats in Parliament even after the withdrawal of the opposition party's members means Parliament business will not stop."This means the ruling party can pass bills and implement policies more easily without facing significant resistance or amendments from opposition members".