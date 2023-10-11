Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has been struggling to address the long queues that have emerged at the Forbes Border Post in Mutare during the past week due to a road traffic accident at the entry point.In a statement released yesterday, Zimra acknowledged the congestion that occurred on October 3, 2023, when four trucks were involved in an accident at Forbes Border Post. This accident led to the temporary closure of the exit channel and the sharing of the entry channel for all traffic, causing significant build-up.Zimra is currently collaborating with other state agencies, partners, stakeholders, and authorities to address this issue. They anticipate that the traffic situation will return to normal levels no later than October 15, 2023. Additionally, long-term measures are being considered to increase the border post's traffic capacity to accommodate the current demands.The extended queues were primarily a result of the accident at Forbes Border Post, and Zimra has extended the operating hours to manage the congestion. Zimra also encouraged clearing agents, importers, and exporters to utilize the pre-clearance facility to reduce waiting times at the border.Furthermore, the Port of Beira's proximity to Durban Port has reduced transport costs and turnaround times for transporters and businesses, resulting in increased traffic to Beira via Forbes.