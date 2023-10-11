Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has elected a new national executive, with Andrease Mathibela taking over the position of chairman, succeeding Christopher Mutsvangwa.Mutsvangwa was recently appointed as the War Veterans and Welfare Minister after leading the association for several years. The new executive includes Blessed Runesu Geza as vice-chairperson, Edward Dube as secretary-general, Livingstone Chineka as finance secretary, Aloise Chimeri as information secretary, and Karen Kazingizi as welfare secretary.Mathibela expressed gratitude and warm greetings to war veterans across the country. He emphasized the honor and responsibility they feel in representing the interests and aspirations of war veterans.In an interview with NewsDay, Geza shared that the new executive has a clear roadmap derived from congress resolutions and is committed to improving the welfare of liberation fighters. Their agenda includes addressing issues such as land, healthcare, housing, education, entrepreneurship opportunities, and financial support. The new executive aims to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the sacrifices of war veterans are recognized and appreciated.