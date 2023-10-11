Zimbabwe police under-resourced

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Minister of Home Affairs, Kazembe Kazembe, has expressed concerns about the resource limitations facing the police force and has made an appeal to the Treasury for assistance.Speaking at a conference for senior officers in Harare, he stated, "The ministry will continue to engage the government to provide resources. I understand that the police are facing resource constraints, but I assure you that I will do my utmost to ensure you receive the necessary support."Kazembe encouraged the police to embrace new technologies to enhance their services. He emphasized, "As law enforcement officers, you need to adapt to new methods and move away from traditional policing approaches, considering how to obtain the resources required."Additionally, Kazembe commended the police for maintaining peace during the August elections.The Police Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga, expressed his concern about certain political groups using social media to incite violence and spread false information in the lead-up to and following the polls. He also expressed gratitude for the government's provision of resources, including motor vehicles and fuel, which has eased operational challenges at police stations across the country.