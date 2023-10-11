Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Abel Mugari, the reigning Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2023, has been dethroned due to various allegations, including failing to pay a US$30 bootcamp fee and not attending the bootcamp.Mugari was awarded the Mr Teen Zimbabwe title two weeks ago during a pageant in Bulawayo that took place concurrently with Mr Zimbabwe International. David Takavarasha, who held the Mr Teen Zimbabwe title in 2022, has been appointed as the new Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2023.In a statement, Mr Teen Zimbabwe organizer Ishmael Murangandi disclosed that the decision to dethrone Mugari was based on a thorough investigation into his conduct, which was deemed unacceptable. The statement explained, "It is with regret that we announce Mugari is no longer affiliated with the Mr Teen Zimbabwe brand. He no longer holds the title of brand ambassador or winner of the 2023 edition. The specific reasons for this action are known to both parties and cannot be disclosed to the public to protect his reputation. Mugari is required to return all awards associated with the title immediately."When contacted for a comment, Mugari stated that some of the reasons for his reprimand included the use of his own accommodation and transport from Harare to Bulawayo prior to the event. He also revealed that the pageant did not include a cash prize.Mugari explained, "The issues with the organizers began when they demanded US$40 for a bootcamp that I did not attend. Before the event at which I was crowned Mr Teen Zimbabwe, the organizers had arranged a bootcamp that had a US$40 cost. Despite my non-attendance, the organizers insisted on the full US$40 payment for the bootcamp. I could only pay them US$10, which was all I had on hand, and promised to discuss the remaining payment with my parents."Mugari clarified, "Since I am still a teenager, my parents are responsible for my daily expenses. However, my parents felt that it was inappropriate to request full payment for an event I did not participate in, and they agreed to pay 50% of the bootcamp cost as a compromise. Unfortunately, the organizers did not accept this offer and instructed me to return my sash and shield that I had received. I complied without any objections."He concluded, "It is disheartening to find that my reputation has been tarnished and that I am considered unworthy of holding the crown due to a mere US$30. I believe I worked diligently to earn the recognition given to me by the organizers at the pageant."