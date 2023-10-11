Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Abel Mugari, the reigning Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2023, has been dethroned due to various allegations, including failing to pay a US$30 bootcamp fee and not attending the bootcamp.

Mugari was awarded the Mr Teen Zimbabwe title two weeks ago during a pageant in Bulawayo that took place concurrently with Mr Zimbabwe International. David Takavarasha, who held the Mr Teen Zimbabwe title in 2022, has been appointed as the new Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2023.

In a statement, Mr Teen Zimbabwe organizer Ishmael Murangandi disclosed that the decision to dethrone Mugari was based on a thorough investigation into his conduct, which was deemed unacceptable. The statement explained, "It is with regret that we announce Mugari is no longer affiliated with the Mr Teen Zimbabwe brand. He no longer holds the title of brand ambassador or winner of the 2023 edition. The specific reasons for this action are known to both parties and cannot be disclosed to the public to protect his reputation. Mugari is required to return all awards associated with the title immediately."

When contacted for a comment, Mugari stated that some of the reasons for his reprimand included the use of his own accommodation and transport from Harare to Bulawayo prior to the event. He also revealed that the pageant did not include a cash prize.

Mugari explained, "The issues with the organizers began when they demanded US$40 for a bootcamp that I did not attend. Before the event at which I was crowned Mr Teen Zimbabwe, the organizers had arranged a bootcamp that had a US$40 cost. Despite my non-attendance, the organizers insisted on the full US$40 payment for the bootcamp. I could only pay them US$10, which was all I had on hand, and promised to discuss the remaining payment with my parents."

Mugari clarified, "Since I am still a teenager, my parents are responsible for my daily expenses. However, my parents felt that it was inappropriate to request full payment for an event I did not participate in, and they agreed to pay 50% of the bootcamp cost as a compromise. Unfortunately, the organizers did not accept this offer and instructed me to return my sash and shield that I had received. I complied without any objections."

He concluded, "It is disheartening to find that my reputation has been tarnished and that I am considered unworthy of holding the crown due to a mere US$30. I believe I worked diligently to earn the recognition given to me by the organizers at the pageant."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1640 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 715 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 618 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 819 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 712 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 852 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

18 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days