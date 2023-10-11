Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A comprehensive post-election report has revealed that the recent elections were conducted in a highly contested environment, leading to a 6% reduction in voter turnout on average at polling stations in urban areas. This drop was primarily attributed to delays in the delivery of ballot papers.

According to the report from the Election Resource Centre (ERC), urban polling stations that opened on time achieved a 64.8% voter turnout, while those that experienced delays had a 58.8% turnout. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's failure to deliver local authority ballot papers on time significantly affected the voting process at many urban polling stations.

The ERC's report was the result of observations conducted at 188 polling stations, focusing on constituencies with a rural-urban voting demographic. In rural areas, voter turnout was 70.2% at polling stations that opened on time, compared to 69.2% at those with delays.

The report also noted that 80% of observed polling stations had begun voting by 7:15 AM, but even at these stations, voter turnout was lower by an average of over 10%, suggesting a general decline in voter turnout, not solely due to delays in opening the polling stations.

Overall, national voter turnout for the 2023 harmonized election was reported at 68.9%. However, the observed voter turnout was slightly lower, averaging 66.5%.

The ERC found that at observed polling stations in rural areas, the turnout was 70.3%, 5.0% above the average turnout at observed polling stations and 2.4% above the national average. In urban areas, turnout was 64.2%, 1.1% above the observed average and 4.7% below the national average.

The report highlighted a higher voter turnout in rural constituencies compared to urban ones, with the ruling Zanu-PF receiving significant support from rural areas, while the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) garnered most of its support from urban areas.

In terms of voter turnout between rural and urban areas, the ERC noted that 76.4% of rural polling stations recorded voter turnouts above the observed average, while 42% of urban polling stations saw turnouts higher than the average.

The report echoed sentiments expressed by various Election Observer Missions (EOMs), stating that the general elections took place in a restricted political environment, with the SADC Election Observer Mission report receiving criticism from the ruling party, while many other observation missions presented similar findings.

The ERC's report underlines the need for fair and transparent elections and highlights the challenges faced in ensuring full participation and access to the voting process, particularly in urban areas.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1495 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 905 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

13 hrs ago | 700 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

13 hrs ago | 74 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

13 hrs ago | 93 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

13 hrs ago | 605 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 353 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 697 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 832 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

18 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1912 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1151 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days