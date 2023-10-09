Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

News / Local

by Desmond Nleya

A Plumtree man was on Thursday arraigned before Plumtree magistrate's court Mr Joshua Nembaware facing charges of assaulting his girlfriend using a catapult.Kholisani Zikhali(29), of Rangeo township in Plumtree is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Ndapiwa Moyo of Plumtree High School in Plumtree.The court heard that on Sunday, the accused asked Moyo who was in the company of her friend to accompany her to an undisclosed destination.While on the way, it is alleged that Zikhali produced a catapult, loaded it with a stone and hit his girlfriend on the knee.Moyo made a police report leading to his arrest.However, Zikhali pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to 27 October for sentencing.