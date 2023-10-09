Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Law enforcement authorities in Zimbabwe, in collaboration with various stakeholders, have significantly escalated their efforts to target vehicles operating in violation of the law. These operations focus on apprehending drivers of unregistered and unlicensed vehicles, pirate taxis, and pirate kombis, as well as those committing traffic and parking violations.

Since the commencement of this operation last month, nearly 90,000 motorists have been arrested. Special attention is directed towards individuals engaging in reckless driving and parking offenses, particularly in urban areas where indiscipline has been prevalent in recent months.

The operation also encompasses vehicles with underpaid import duties. Key stakeholders participating in this crackdown to ensure vehicle owners adhere to legal requirements include the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, Vehicle Examination Department, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, as well as city and town councils.

Disregarding traffic laws had become a routine occurrence, especially in urban settings, prompting the launch of this blitz to encourage vehicle owners and drivers to adhere to the full spectrum of laws.

To recover their vehicles, motorists and operators are required to obtain all the necessary vehicle documents, enabling clearance by authorities like the Vehicle Theft Squad and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, among others, including Zimra. Additionally, they must settle deposit fines related to the offenses they had committed.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, emphasized that the operation will persist until compliance is achieved. He reported, "The ZRP reports that a total of 88,602 arrests have been made during the ongoing operation, Tame the Traffic Jungle. A total of 2,192 arrests were related to vehicles without route permits, while 26,874 arrests targeted illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). There were 430 arrests for reckless driving, and 6,555 individuals arrested for touting. Furthermore, 1,742 vehicles were impounded for operating on the roads without registration plates."

Police expressed concern over the reckless behavior exhibited by pirate vehicles, mushikashika operators, and some registered kombis that pick up and drop off passengers at undesignated locations, consistently violating the country's laws.

Assistant Comm Nyathi also stated, "Licensed public service vehicles are contributing to the chaos and congestion by loading and off-loading passengers at undesignated points and openly endangering the lives of the public through reckless conduct at controlled road intersections and traffic lights. Police will ensure that the law is enforced without bias. Any vehicle operating on the roads without registration plates will be impounded, including those vehicles with temporary plates used for importation."

Furthermore, police are taking action against heavy vehicles traversing residential neighborhoods in towns and cities without adhering to designated routes, as stipulated by national regulations and local authority by-laws.

The operation will also target unroadworthy vehicles and public service vehicles lacking legal documents such as insurance, route authority, and certificates of fitness. Vehicle owners who leave broken-down vehicles on the road, obstructing traffic and using improper signaling methods like tree branches and stones instead of reflective triangles, will face consequences.

Police will also address illegal modifications to motor vehicles, such as the use of bar lights in violation of Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment, and Use) Regulations. Furthermore, farming equipment like tractors and combine harvesters driven on highways without adhering to relevant regulatory statutes will be subject to impoundment.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Drunk businessman loses firearm

59 mins ago | 153 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

CCC crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

3 hrs ago | 1292 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 hrs ago | 539 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

12 hrs ago | 405 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates Obert Mpofu's birthday

13 hrs ago | 314 Views

SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] on Zimbabwe final report out

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Prophet Isaiah Sovi storms Botswana for a 2 day Prophetic crusade

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ukrainian smuggled into Zimbabwe, Immigration officers in trouble

13 hrs ago | 805 Views

WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 26 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor convicted of fraud

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

14 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zimbabwe-listed companies get leeway to report financials in US dollars

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

NRZ, war vet deal fails to take off for the past 20 years

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

17 hrs ago | 476 Views

Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

18 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Welshman Ncube doesn't want to be involved in 'kindergarten politics'

18 hrs ago | 1516 Views

CCC MPs ignore Chamisa directive to disengage?

18 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Chamisa's MPs, councillors ordered to report for duty or risk more recalls

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

CCC gives Mudenda two weeks to reverse recalls

18 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa vows dire measures

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

Thunderstorms and violent winds expected

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

USAid allocates US$1 million to Zimbabwe returnees

19 hrs ago | 284 Views

Suspected donkey thief axed to death

19 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF takes campaign to Gutu West by-election

19 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to support Palestine

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days